Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its expansion into the Quebec cannabis market, launching its .decimal brand across the province beginning August 2026. The expansion marks the Company's entry into one of Canada's largest and most strategically important cannabis markets and represents a significant milestone in Glow's national expansion strategy.

Building on its recently announced Quebec sales, distribution and licensing agreement with Les Cultures Seaweed Gaspésie Inc. ("Seaweed Cannabis")1 on July 13, 2026, Glow is launching its fast-acting .decimal capsule brand through the Société québécoise du cannabis ("SQDC") across both its retail and e-commerce network. The Quebec launch includes three .decimal SKUs:

.decimal THC 10mg - 30 capsules

.decimal 5:5mg Balanced - 30 capsules

.decimal THC 10mg - 10 capsules - available exclusively online at SQDC.ca

"Expanding into Quebec represents a major step forward in Glow's national growth strategy and marks our entry into one of Canada's largest and most selective cannabis markets," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "Quebec has long represented an important opportunity for Glow given the scale of the SQDC network, the province's distinct regulatory framework, and the strong fit between the market and our portfolio of precision-dosed ingestible formats. Launching with .decimal provides an important foundation to build from and further reflects the continued market interest in Glow's differentiated product portfolio across Canada."

Quebec Opportunity

Quebec is Canada's fourth-largest provincial cannabis market and represents one of the most strategically important markets in the country. According to the SQDC, Quebec's exclusive wholesale and retail distributor for the province, cannabis sales reached $809.5 million for the year ended March 28, 2026, up approximately 9% compared to previous fiscal year2, across the SQDC's network of 110 government-run retail stores and e-commerce.

Quebec also has a distinct regulatory framework for cannabis products, including restrictions on certain edible formats such as sweets, confectionery, desserts and chocolate. These market characteristics align well with Glow's portfolio of precision-dosed ingestible formats, including capsules and extract drops, which are designed to offer consumers consistent dosing, convenience, and differentiated product formats.

Based on the scale of the Quebec market, the centralized nature of the SQDC retail network, and the Company's initial multi-SKU launch, management views Quebec as one of Glow's most meaningful market expansion opportunities to date. The launch of .decimal establishes an important foundation for Glow's presence in the province and creates a platform for potential broader portfolio expansion over time.

Advancing National Expansion

Glow's entry into Quebec builds on the Company's recent expansion into Saskatchewan and Manitoba, its portfolio expansion in New Brunswick, its entry into the Canadian medical cannabis channel, and continued penetration with leading national cannabis retailers. Together, these developments reflect Glow's disciplined approach to market expansion, capital-efficient growth, and its focus on building a scalable national platform for its high-margin, differentiated product portfolio.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 See Press Release dated July 13, 2026

2 SQDC Annual Report 2026

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307483

Source: Glow Lifetech Corp.