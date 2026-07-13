Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum", "IQT", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Samuelson as Chief Technology Officer, supporting the Company's next phase of growth as it accelerates the commercialization of VEIL and expands its portfolio of enterprise AI, privacy, and security technologies.

Mr. Samuelson will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, AI & Innovation, maintaining leadership of the Company's innovation strategy while assuming responsibility for the broader technology organization. He succeeds Anita Oehley, who will be stepping down from her role as Chief Technology Officer and will continue supporting the Company as an Advisor.

Mr. Samuelson has been instrumental in defining Integrated Quantum's technology and innovation roadmap and is the visionary behind VEIL, the Company's platform designed to serve as a trust layer for enterprise AI, as well as a growing portfolio of next-generation AI, privacy, and security technologies, including the recently announced MASQ platform.

With nearly 20 years of experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics, Mr. Samuelson has held senior AI leadership positions at Equifax, Mastercard, and other enterprise organizations operating in highly regulated environments. He is the inventor of the technology underlying VEIL and has helped shape industry understanding of privacy-preserving AI through both enterprise deployments and academic leadership.

As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Samuelson will lead the Company's technology strategy, product roadmap, and innovation initiatives as Integrated Quantum advances the commercialization of VEIL and continues expanding its portfolio of enterprise AI infrastructure solutions.

Working alongside Mr. Samuelson, Gustin Prudner, Head of Engineering, will continue leading the Company's engineering organization, with responsibility for productization, engineering execution, software development, and development governance. Leveraging his experience as former Vice President of Engineering at Equifax, Mr. Prudner is focused on building scalable engineering processes, disciplined product development practices, and high-performing development teams to support the Company's long-term growth and commercialization strategy.

"Jeremy has played a foundational role in shaping the Company's innovation strategy and technology vision," said Alan Guibord, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum. "As the architect behind VEIL and several of our emerging technologies, he is uniquely positioned to lead our technology organization as we accelerate commercialization and continue expanding our enterprise AI infrastructure platform."

The Company thanks Anita Oehley for her leadership and contributions as Chief Technology Officer. "On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to sincerely thank Anita for her dedication and leadership," said Alan Guibord, Chief Executive Officer. "Anita has helped establish a strong technical foundation for the Company, and we are pleased that she will continue supporting Integrated Quantum as an Advisor as we execute on our next phase of growth."

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of an aggregate of 3,620,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 850,000 stock options ("Options") to certain eligible participants, including a director and an officer of the Company under the Company's equity incentive plan dated for reference July 4, 2025 (the "Plan").

The Options are exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per share for a period of 2 years. 300,000 of the Options will vest monthly over the course of one year. 400,000 of the Options will vest immediately. 150,000 of the Options will vest on the four month anniversary of grant.

1,960,000 of the RSUs will vest monthly over the course of one years. 1,160,000 of the RSUs will vest immediately. 500,000 of the RSUs will vest on the four month anniversary of grant. Upon vesting, each RSU shall entitle the holder thereof to the issuance of one common share of the Company upon redemption thereof.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include the AIQu platform, which supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL, its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale. These innovations are complemented by IQT's Managed Services offering and the Company's SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842.

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory, or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304933

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.