STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has secured registration as an 'iGaming Goods or Services Supplier - Critical Gaming Systems Supplier' under Alberta's new regulatory framework, positioning the company to support licensed operators in the Canadian province's competitive iGaming market already from the market launch on July 13.

Alberta is set to become Canada's second competitive iGaming market, following Ontario's successful launch in 2022. The province's new framework will enable licensed operators and suppliers to participate in the market under the oversight of the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC).

The approval marks another important milestone in Hacksaw Gaming's North American growth strategy, further strengthening the company's ability to serve operators across markets.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Securing our Alberta registration is an important milestone for the business in North America. Alberta represents an exciting new opportunity for the industry, and we're looking forward to supporting our partners as the market launches and continues to develop."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW GAMING SECURES ALBERTA LICENSE AHEAD OF MARKET OPENING

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-secures-alberta-license-ahead-of-market-opening-1190327