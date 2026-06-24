Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live with PASINO.ch in Switzerland

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS NEWSWIRE / June 24, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with PASINO.ch, further strengthening its presence in Switzerland with a selection of its innovative slot titles now available on the platform.

PASINO.ch is a popular casino brand in Switzerland, bringing a traditional casino experience to players in a modern digital environment. The platform offers a diverse portfolio including slots, classic table games and a live casino with professional dealers, combining international game quality with a distinctly Swiss-focused player experience.

Operated by Casino du Lac Meyrin SA and backed by the renowned Groupe Partouche, the platform benefits from decades of expertise from one of Europe's most established casino groups, recognised for its premium entertainment and hospitality standards.

Toanui Maitere, Casino Manager at PASINO.ch:

"We are proud to welcome Hacksaw Gaming to PASINO.ch. Their proven ability to deliver distinctive, high-performing content makes them a valuable addition to our portfolio as we continue to strengthen our gaming proposition for Swiss players."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"PASINO.ch has built a strong reputation for delivering a premium casino experience, and we're excited to bring our distinctive content to their players in the locally licensed Swiss market."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW GAMING GOES LIVE WITH PASINO.CH IN SWITZERLAND

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-goes-live-with-pasino.ch-in-switzerland-1181643