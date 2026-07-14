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WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 09:34
7,405 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 20:38 Uhr
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Hacksaw Gaming Launches in Buenos Aires City With Betano

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has partnered with Betano, the leading sports betting and online gaming brand owned by Kaizen Gaming, to launch in the newly licensed jurisdiction of Buenos Aires City on July 14th.

As part of the agreement, Betano will become Hacksaw Gaming's exclusive launch partner in Buenos Aires City for an initial one-month period, reinforcing the strong relationship between the two companies.

Through the partnership, Betano customers in Buenos Aires City will gain access to Hacksaw Gaming's entertaining and innovative portfolio of slots and instant win titles.

Operated by Kaizen Gaming, Betano has established itself as one of the leading online gaming brands in Latin America.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We are pleased to launch in Buenos Aires City alongside Betano. They've built a fantastic reputation across Latin America and beyond, making them the ideal partner as we enter Buenos Aires City. We're looking forward to building on our relationship and introducing Hacksaw Gaming to the market together."

The partnership further strengthens the relationship between Hacksaw Gaming and Betano while reinforcing the company's commitment to grow across regions alongside trusted operator partners.

About Kaizen Gaming | Betano
Kaizen Gaming is one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world. With a focus on Technology and People, it aims to continuously evolve the online gaming experience it offers to millions of customers around the world and entertain sports fans in a fun and responsible way.

Kaizen Gaming owns the premium online sports betting and gaming brand Betano, with an established presence across numerous markets in Europe, the Americas and Africa. The company employs more than 3,000 people across the globe.

Betano is recognized for its major sports sponsorships, which include the FIFA World Cup 2026, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024, the UEFA EURO 2024, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Conference League, as well as Official Regional sponsor of the Argentine National Team and Brazil's top national league, the "Brasileirão Betano." It is also an official partner of FC Bayern Munich and the main sponsor (with front-of-shirt presence) of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, Club Atlético River Plate, F.C. Porto, and Sporting CP, among others.

Kaizen Gaming has been recognized as a prominent player in the global sports betting and gaming market, receiving several industry awards, including "Operator of the Year" at both the EGR Operator Awards and the SBC Awards in 2025 and 2026.

For more information visit Kaizen Gaming and Betano.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING LAUNCHES IN BUENOS AIRES CITY WITH BETANO

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-launches-in-buenos-aires-city-with-betano-1191066

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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