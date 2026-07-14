

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK), the mobile manufacturer, Tuesday announced that has signed a 5G expansion agreement with Taiwan Mobile to accelerate the evolution toward AI-native mobile networks across Taiwan.



As per the agreement terms, Nokia will deploy its latest AirScale portfolio, including next-generation baseband and radio solutions, alongside advanced software capabilities to enhance Taiwan Mobile's existing network infrastructure and enable new 5G services and monetization opportunities.



The company will implement AI for Network, Network for AI, AI for Energy and AI for GeoStrategy, that will leverage AI across network intelligence, infrastructure, energy management and resilience to enable advanced 5G services.



The company's energy efficient hardware along with its AI driven Software will help Taiwan Mobile reduce power consumption and enable more sustainable network operations, and support the operator's aspiration of a low carbon, high efficiency network.



On Monday, NOK shares closed at $11.69, down 6.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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