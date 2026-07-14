

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dizal Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd for Zegfrovy, an oral irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor for patients with lung cancer. AstraZeneca will acquire worldwide rights to develop and commercialise Zegfrovy. Zegfrovy is approved in the US and China for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.



AstraZeneca will make an upfront payment to Dizal of $600 million and additional payments of up to $900 million upon achievement of specific development, regulatory and sales-related milestones. Also, Dizal will receive tiered royalties on the global sales of Zegfrovy.



At last close, AstraZeneca shares were trading at 12,610.00 pence, down 1.75%.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News