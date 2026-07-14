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WKN: A41DRK | ISIN: SE0025010887 | Ticker-Symbol: ZF5
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:08
1,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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CAVOTEC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVOTEC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs EUR 7 million order to retrofit container vessels for shore power

Cavotec has signed an order valued at EUR 7 million with a global container shipping company to retrofit vessels for shore power.

The order covers the retrofit of low- and medium-voltage container vessels with shore power technology. The retrofitting work will be carried out while the vessels remain in operation, so as not to interrupt their sailing schedules. The order was signed in the second quarter 2026 and delivery is expected during 2026.

This order means that the customer has selected Cavotec to equip a total of 24 container ships with shore power during 2025 and 2026.

"We are pleased that this customer continues to expand its adoption of our shore power retrofit solutions," says David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "The demand for ship electrification continues to grow and this order strengthens our position as a leading provider of shore power solutions for the global shipping industry."

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist
CFO
Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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