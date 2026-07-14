Aditya Birla Renewables Ltd (ABRen), a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Ltd, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity shares and securities of Solenergi Power Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Sprng Energy group, from Shell Overseas Investment B.V., a subsidiary of Shell. The transaction values Sprng Energy at an enterprise value of INR 17,200 crore ($1.8 billion), making it one of the largest renewable energy acquisitions in India by transaction value and scale. Sprng Energy develops and operates utility-scale solar and wind projects that supply electricity to distribution ...

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