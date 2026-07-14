

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW), an engineering company, Tuesday announced that it has made an investment in the start-up Gridcog, to accelerate advanced modelling capabilities supporting the deployment of renewable generation and storage, industrial microgrids, distributed energy resources (DERs), alternative energy procurement strategies and energy-as-a-service solutions.



The financial details of the investment have not been divulged.



Gridcog's software platform enables rapid scenario modelling, design and simulation to support more consistent and transparent business cases for renewable and energy transition projects across different geographies, energy markets and asset types.



The digital platform helps quantify both financial performance and carbon emissions impact, supporting commercial and industrial customers in building data driven net zero roadmaps.



ABB is leading the funding round and is joined by AXPO, DNV and Verbund Ventures, along with Albion and Clean Energy Finance Corporation maintaining their presence as key shareholders.



The stock was trading at 83.76 CHF, down 0.07% on the Swiss Stock Exchange as of this writing.



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