

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8.DE, BC8G, BECTY), a German IT company, said on Tuesday that it has received a contract of up to EUR 250 million from the Bavarian State Ministry of Justice to operate and modernize key IT services for the Bavarian judiciary.



The contract will take effect on January 1, 2027, and initially run for six years.



The framework deal focuses on bajTECH, the judiciary's central IT platform, which underpins digital workplaces and essential IT services across the organization. In addition, the company will deliver managed services, project and consulting services, and others to support the IT environment.



Bechtle will also support two data centers and 220 locations throughout Bavaria, serving over 17,500 IT workplaces.



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