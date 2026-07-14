Zefiro has secured an initial purchase order for plugging ten wells in Oklahoma for the Well Done Foundation, an acclaimed non-profit founded in 2019 that has eliminated over five million metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions by remediating orphan oil/gas wells.

As an established vendor for the Well Done Foundation, this strategic partnership will prioritize Zefiro as a plug-and-abandonment service provider for projects being led by WDF in the 13 U.S. states where Zefiro has operating capabilities.

As part of the teaming agreement, Zefiro and the Well Done Foundation will share a yard in Okmulgee, Oklahoma - which further establishes Zefiro's presence in one of America's major hubs for oil and gas production.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce a teaming agreement with the Well Done Foundation ("WDF") in which Zefiro will carry out plugging operations for orphan oil and gas wells under projects led by WDF, whose footprint consists of 18 U.S. states.

To start operations under the teaming agreement, Zefiro and WDF have executed an initial purchase order for the remediation of ten wells in the Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge (located approximately 35 miles from Tulsa), with a further 20 wells expected to be assigned to Zefiro for plugging in 2027 as part of WDF's contract with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

As a result of this teaming agreement, Zefiro will have a sustained operating presence in the State of Oklahoma. By virtue of this presence, Zefiro's management expects that the Company will be well-positioned to bid on additional projects in Oklahoma, which is a key oil/gas state as the sixth-largest producer of both marketed natural gas and crude oil in the United States.

Zefiro and WDF have previously collaborated on well-remediation projects, including a notable project called Bear Run 001. Located in Erie County, Pennsylvania, Bear Run 001 was an undocumented orphan natural gas well in a mobile home park just 15 feet from a residence. Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") successfully plugged this well on February 2, 2023, which resulted in 23,746 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions being reduced (equal to the annual emissions of approximately 5,162 automobiles).





Okmulgee, Oklahoma: The Pine 2A Well is Pictured Above in the Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge. This Well is One of 35 Already Plugged in the Refuge by the Well Done Foundation.

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In August of 2023, the Bear Run 001 well that was plugged by Zefiro subsidiary P&G was featured by the Smithsonian Channel on its How Did They Fix That? series (Season 2, Episode 5 - "Abandoned Oil Wells").

Key information and photographs from Bear Run 001 can be found on its Project Profile on the Well Done Foundation's website: Bear Run 001 Project Profile

The Well Done Foundation was established in 2019 by former oil executive Curtis Shuck, and the organization has plugged over 120 wells across the United States with more than five million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions eliminated. In 2022, the Well Done Foundation and Mr. Shuck were profiled by Business Insider in a 13-minute segment which has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EjkgPzVWjE

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "We are delighted to be working with the Well Done Foundation, an esteemed and highly respected leader in recent efforts to clean up America's orphaned wells. Our management team expects that this teaming agreement with WDF will impart many strategic advantages for us between a steady book of business in new markets, the formation of an ongoing presence in Oklahoma, and performing work for yet another U.S. government agency. The initial allocation of ten wells in the Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge will be undertaken throughout the remainder of 2026, and we anticipate that the second tranche of wells in this project will keep us busy well into 2027, including during the winter months. It is an honor to work with Curtis Shuck and the Well Done Foundation, and we are enthusiastic to have this opportunity to join forces as the nationwide cleanup of orphan wells continues to build momentum."

Well Done Foundation's Chairman Curtis Shuck said, "This partnership with Zefiro will be very impactful as we at WDF seek to accelerate efforts in plugging orphan wells throughout the country. Not only does Zefiro have top-tier expertise in plug-and-abandonment for orphan oil/gas wells, they are also among the three largest firms in the U.S. in terms of dedicated operations in this category. In 2025, the Well Done Foundation was engaged by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to plug more than 110 oil and gas wells on two wildlife refuge sites - and we are thrilled to have Zefiro's support behind us for our ongoing work in Oklahoma, and for many more projects to come. This is the beginning of a very exciting partnership, and on behalf of the WDF team we are looking forward to continuing our work with Zefiro."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a North American environmental services company focused on strategically addressing asset retirement obligations and reducing methane emissions. With fully integrated operations, Zefiro quantifies emissions from oil/gas operations, provides turnkey decommissioning services, and generates carbon offsets. Zefiro's suite of solutions takes a holistic approach to generating cost-effective and stable energy, while eliminating negative environmental impacts.

For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Notice Regarding References to Zefiro Entities

In this press release, the standalone name/term "Zefiro" collectively refers to both (i) Zefiro Methane Corp. (incorporated in the province of British Columbia, Canada) and (ii) Subsidiaries of Zefiro Methane Corp. unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context. Likewise, first-person linguistic mechanisms such as "We", "Our", and "Us" also collectively refer to Zefiro Methane Corp. and its subsidiaries unless explicitly stated or otherwise implied by the context.

For instances in which a precise entity must be identified, the exact legal name of the entity in question will generally be stated (e.g., "Zefiro Methane Corp." would refer to this entity only and not any of its subsidiaries).

This convention is used only for convenience to facilitate simple and plain-language disclosures to investors, and a comprehensive overview of Zefiro Methane Corp.'s subsidiaries that are collectively referred to with the "Zefiro" name/term can be found in the Company's most recent MD&A, which can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Future outcomes resulting from the strategic partnership/teaming agreement referenced in the press release; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305087

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.