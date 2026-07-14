Well Done Foundation and Zefiro Methane Corp. Announce Teaming Agreement to Expand Orphan Well Plugging Nationwide

RED LODGE, MT / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / The Well Done Foundation (WDF) and Zefiro Methane Corp., a leading methane offsets originator, today announced a formal teaming agreement to accelerate the plugging of orphan oil and gas wells across the United States, beginning with the Deep Fork project in Oklahoma. Under the agreement, Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin Inc. (P&G) will perform plugging operations.

The partnership pairs WDF's expertise in civil engineering, regulatory navigation and marine operations, including the ability to access wells beside and beneath waterways, with P&G's turnkey drilling and plug-and-abandonment execution. P&G's nationwide resources and geographic reach fortify WDF's ability to expand beyond its current 18-state footprint.

Beyond well plugging, the agreement positions WDF and Zefiro to collaborate on carbon credit origination, leveraging Zefiro's proven methodology for generating verified emissions offsets from orphan well remediation.

WDF and P&G have successfully collaborated on previous projects, including the Bear Run #001 orphan well remediation in a mobile home park in Erie County, Pa., which eliminated more than 23,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent emissions and was featured on the Smithsonian Channel's "How Did They Fix That?"

Zefiro brings proven government-agency experience and Oklahoma-specific expertise to the partnership. In 2024, Plants & Goodwin completed its first Oklahoma-based remediation project, plugging a complex 15,000-foot deep gas well in Custer County that required removing nearly 5,000 feet of casing. That project subsequently produced 92,956 metric tons of verified CO2e reductions and became the first certified carbon offset ever generated from an orphaned well in the United States under the American Carbon Registry's orphan well methodology. Plants & Goodwin is also an OCC-permitted plugger authorized to operate statewide in Oklahoma.

Beyond Oklahoma, P&G holds a three-year, $19.6 million Construction Manager at Risk contract with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and has captured approximately 37 percent of all federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Phase 1 Formula Grant funding awarded in Ohio for orphan well plugging. In 2025, P&G plugged more than 75 state-funded orphan wells across Ohio and Pennsylvania and completed $850,000 in methane monitoring work for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection under the EPA's Methane Emissions Reduction Program. That combination of Oklahoma field experience, carbon credit origination, and large-scale government contracting makes Zefiro a natural operational partner for the Well Done Foundation's Deep Fork initiative.

"Zefiro and Plants & Goodwin have proven time and again that they do the job right, start to finish, no shortcuts," said Curtis Shuck, chairman of the Well Done Foundation. "Their turnkey model and ability to handle every aspect of a project makes them the ideal partner as we expand beyond the 18 states we currently operate in. And Zefiro's leadership in carbon credit origination opens new pathways to fund this critical work. This agreement positions us to meet the growing demand for responsible orphan well plugging nationwide."

"For more than 50 years, our family has built this company on a simple belief: your reputation matters, and so does ours," said Luke Plants, CEO of Plants & Goodwin Inc. "We deliver on time, on budget and to the highest standard because that's what the work demands. The Well Done Foundation operates with the same integrity and commitment to doing things right, and we're proud to formalize this partnership as we tackle orphan well plugging together on a national scale."

About the Well Done Foundation

Founded in 2019, the Well Done Foundation mitigates the threat posed by the estimated 3.5 million orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States. WDF locates, measures, plugs, and restores these sites in partnership with landowners, government agencies, corporations, and nonprofits. To date, WDF has plugged more than 120 wells, eliminating over 5 million metric tons of CO2e emissions. Learn more at welldonefoundation.org .

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro Methane Corp. is a leading methane offsets originator specializing in orphan well remediation and carbon credit generation under the American Carbon Registry's methodology. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Plants & Goodwin Inc. ( plantsgoodwin.com) , founded in 1970 and headquartered in Bradford, Pa., Zefiro delivers turnkey plug-and-abandonment, cementing, wireline and well completion services, managing all aspects of well plugging from start to finish with no subcontractors. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at zefiromethane.com and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dave Tragethon, Communications Director

Well Done Foundation

503.680.2685 / dave@welldonefoundation.org

Luke Plants, CEO

Plants and Goodwin

814.596.0038 / lplants@plantsgoodwin.com

SOURCE: Well Done Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/well-done-foundation-and-zefiro-methane-corp.-announce-teaming-agreement-to-expa-1190385