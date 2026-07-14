Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Plus Therapeutics Highlights NCCN CNS Cancers Guidelines Update and Reinforces Clinical Role of CNSide in Leptomeningeal Metastases Monitoring

HOUSTON, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) ("Plus" or the "Company"), today highlighted the recent update to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Central Nervous System Cancers, including guidance relevant to leptomeningeal metastases (LM), a serious and often underdiagnosed complication of advanced cancer.

The updated NCCN CNS Cancers Guidelines reinforce that cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis remains a standard component of LM diagnosis and disease assessment and that, in patients receiving intrathecal therapy, CSF cytology is typically re-evaluated every four to eight weeks alongside MRI and clinical evaluation.

CNSide is a CSF assay platform designed to support the diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and management of patients with LM and other metastatic central nervous system cancers. The Company believes the updated NCCN framework underscores the value of more sensitive and quantitative CSF-based tools that can operate within existing clinical workflows and complement standard CSF cytology over the course of a patient's treatment.

"A quantitative assay such as CNSide Tumor Cell Enumeration can complement standard cytology by detecting disease more sensitively and by enabling longitudinal monitoring of tumor burden over time," said Michael Youssef, M.D., neuro-oncologist at Houston Methodist. "For neuro-oncologists managing patients with leptomeningeal disease, that combination of higher sensitivity and serial quantitative assessment can be clinically very meaningful."

Recent publicly presented CNSide data suggest the platform may provide materially greater sensitivity than conventional cytology in matched CSF samples while also providing quantitative tumor-cell information that may influence patient management. In data presented from the FORESEE study, investigators reported that compared with cytology in matched samples, CNSide more than doubled the sensitivity of tumor detection in patients with LM. The Company has also previously described CNSide as a quantitative CSF assay platform intended to support rapid diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and treatment guidance in metastatic CNS cancers.

The NCCN update also reflects the growing role of CSF-based molecular testing across CNS cancers, including expanded recommendations in certain biopsy-infeasible high-grade gliomas and glioblastoma settings. The Company believes this broader recognition of CSF-based diagnostics supports long-term strategic interest in integrated CSF testing approaches that combine tumor-cell analysis with molecular characterization from a single patient specimen.

Leptomeningeal metastases occur in an estimated 5% to 10% of patients with cancer and are associated with substantial morbidity, complex clinical management, and significant healthcare utilization. The Company previously announced health economics data indicating that use of the CNSide platform may reduce LM-related healthcare costs by approximately 40%, highlighting the potential economic importance of earlier and more confident diagnostic and patient management decisions.

CNSide has continued to expand its U.S. commercial foundation in 2026, including Medicare enrollment approval, CAP accreditation, and payer coverage expansion with Blue Shield of California and Elevance Health. Following the Elevance agreement, CNSide reported total contracted coverage of approximately 126 million covered lives in the United States. The Company has stated a 2026 objective of 150 million covered lives and 1,250 total CNSide tests performed.

The Company also expects CNSide clinical and commercial visibility to benefit from upcoming scientific presentations and continued engagement with neuro-oncology thought leaders active in LM care and research. The Company believes these activities can further support physician awareness of CSF-based longitudinal monitoring approaches in this underserved area of oncology.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc., develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests such as CNSide, which is designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of cerebrospinal fluid to inform and improve the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, please visit www.cnside-dx.com.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is a clinical-stage healthcare company advancing an integrated approach to central nervous system (CNS) cancers through precision therapeutics, molecular diagnostics and data-driven technologies. The Company's lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being developed for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma and pediatric brain cancers. Its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay platform is designed to provide diagnostic and disease monitoring information to support the management of patients with CNS cancers. Together with its growing data and artificial intelligence capabilities, Plus Therapeutics is building an integrated CNS oncology platform intended to improve clinical decision-making, accelerate therapeutic development and advance personalized care for patients with CNS cancers.

Effective August 3, 2026, Plus Therapeutics will change its corporate name to Cerenome, Inc. and begin trading under the Nasdaq ticker symbol CNSY. Until that date, the Company will continue to operate as Plus Therapeutics and trade under the ticker symbol PSTV.

For more information, please visit www.plustherapeutics.com. Beginning August 3, 2026, additional information will be available at www.cerenome.com.

Disclaimer

NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

References to NCCN Guidelines describe publicly available clinical context and do not imply endorsement by NCCN of any specific commercial product.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding clinical trials, expected operations and upcoming developments. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential market for the CNSide CSF Assay, the timing in which the CNSide CSF Assay is commercially launched and commercialization is expanded, revenue and corporate profitability expectations including support reimbursements and payments for the CNSide CSF Assay, the development and utility of the CNSide CSF Assay and expectations as to the Company's future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company's product candidates.

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