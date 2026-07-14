Commissioned in partnership with AB InBev, the report examines how people around the world turn to bars to connect and build community

Bars are major social and economic contributors to communities around the world, according to new research conducted by Oxford Economics. The study, commissioned by AB InBev, examined the economic and social impact of bars across five global markets Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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New research from Oxford Economics and AB InBev highlights the social and economic impact of bars in communities worldwide.

Across the markets surveyed, 77 percent agree that bars bring people together by creating a shared atmosphere; 72 percent agree bars make a positive economic contribution to their local economy, and 69 percent say bars help build social connections.1 More than six in 10 respondents agree bars are important community assets and that bars make it easier to socialize than other venues.

The research comes as bars around the world continue to welcome fans throughout the final week of the FIFA World Cup 2026, one of many cultural and sporting moments that bring people together to celebrate at their local bar. Among those surveyed, 51% said they planned to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 at a bar, reinforcing their role as gathering places for shared moments.

"Bars bring people together and beer is at the heart of these moments where memories are made, glasses are raised and friendships are strengthened," said Michel Doukeris, Chief Executive Officer of AB InBev. "From sporting events like the NBA Finals, the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Wimbledon to celebrations with friends and families, bars are shared assets for communities around the world and need to be supported and protected."

"This research adds new data and measurable insight into something many cultures have long understood through lived experience. Bars are not just businesses. They are important social institutions that drive human connection and economic activity within communities," said Innes McFee, CEO of Oxford Economics.

Across the five markets surveyed, bars support more than 2 million jobs and contribute approximately $126 billion in gross value added (GVA). The research also found public backing for bars in their communities, with more than half of respondents (58 percent) agreeing that it is important for local governments to do more to support them. That support was broadly consistent across markets, possibly reflecting a shared view of bars as contributors to jobs, local economies, and community life2

The study further examined how bars serve different cultural and social roles across markets:

Bars are deeply embedded in social life in Brazil, where 71 percent of respondents said they visit at least once a month, 60 percent said they typically stay for more than two hours, and 36 percent said they met a lifelong friend at a bar.

In Mexico, bars are a central place for connection and shared sporting moments, with 77 percent of respondents saying they expected to watch at least one FIFA World Cup 2026 match at a bar. Of those surveyed, 75 percent said they also feel happier after visiting a bar.

In South Korea, bars are a core part of both social and professional life, with 93 percent of respondents saying bars are either the main way they socialize or a regular part of their social life, and 82 percent indicating that they expected to watch at least one FIFA World Cup 2026 match at a bar.

professional life, with 93 percent of respondents saying bars are either the main way they socialize or a regular part of their social life, and 82 percent indicating that they expected to watch at least one FIFA World Cup 2026 match at a bar. In the United Kingdom, 80 percent of Britons surveyed agree local pubs and bars are an important shared community asset and 74 percent agree that it is important that local governments support them, the highest level among all five markets surveyed.

In the U.S., 74 percent of respondents agree that bars create a shared atmosphere that brings people closer together, and 69 percent agree that bars make a positive economic contribution to their local economy.

The full Oxford Economics report provides additional detail on the economic and social role of bars across the five markets surveyed. Read the full report here.

All survey figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 5,311 drinking age adults, who have visited a pub or bar in the last 12 months. Fieldwork was undertaken between 16th 28th April 2026. The survey was carried out online.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with Balanced Choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives. Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra; multi-country brands Beck's, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137,000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics is a world leader in global research and economic analysis for business and government. We specialize in evidence-based economic impact analysis, thought leadership, and forecasting. Our economists use sophisticated analytical models and have access to a rich database of figures, forecasts, and analysis on over 200 countries, more than 100 industrial sectors, and 7,000 cities and regions. Founded in 1981 as a joint venture with Oxford University's business college, Oxford Economics is now one of the world's foremost independent global advisory firms. Headquartered in Oxford, with offices around the world, we employ around 700 people, including over 450 economists, industry experts, and business editors. The rigor of our analysis, caliber of staff, and best-of-class global economic models and analytical tools make us a trusted resource for decision-makers. Oxford Economics has a worldwide client base of over 2,000 corporations, financial institutions, government organizations, professional firms, and universities.

1 Throughout, 'agree' refers to the sum of respondents either strongly agreeing or agreeing with the statement. 2 The share of respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing that "It is important that local government support pubs and bars" was 74% in the UK, 68% in Brazil, 57% in Mexico, 50% in the US, and 39% in South Korea.

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AB InBev

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Oxford Economics

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