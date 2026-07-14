

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $5.831 billion, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $4.019 billion, or $1.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $24.766 billion from $21.668 billion last year.



Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.831 Bln. vs. $4.019 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.15 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $24.766 Bln vs. $21.668 Bln last year.



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