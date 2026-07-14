

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) reported Wednesday that net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter nearly doubled to $6.40 billion or $20.98 per share from $3.47 billion or $10.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Provision for credit losses for the quarter was $102 million, down 73 percent from $384 million last year.



Total net revenues for the quarter surged 39 percent to $20.34 billion from $14.58 billion in the same quarter last year, primarily reflected significantly higher net revenues in Global Banking & Markets.



Net interest income for the quarter increased 27 percent to $3.95 billion and total non-interest revenues surged 43 percent to $16.38 billion from last year.



On Monday, the Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. increased the quarterly dividend by 11 percent to $5.00 per common share from $4.50 per common share, payable on September 29, 2026 to common shareholders of record on September 1, 2026.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, GS is trading on the NYSE at $1,066.99, up $20.19 or 1.93 percent.



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