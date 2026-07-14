HY10 Showcases the Future of Premium Financial Experiences at the Visa Payments Forum (VPF)

HY10, the first financial and lifestyle platform built for globally mobile ultra and high-net-worth individuals, today announced it is among the first businesses selected to participate in Visa's Infinite Private program.

Unveiled at the Visa Payments Forum (VPF) in Paris, the launch brings together unlimited-spend payment cards, concierge and lifestyle services into a single integrated platform, powered by Visa's trusted global payments network.

The announcement comes as more than 2,000 leaders from banks, fintechs and payment providers gather at Visa Payments Forum to explore the future of commerce and premium financial services. HY10's participation underscores its position at the forefront of premium financial experiences for globally mobile entrepreneurs, investors and families.

"Private banking hasn't fundamentally evolved for decades," said Erekle Tokhosashvili, Co-Founder of HY10. "The world's wealthiest individuals are still forced to piece together multiple providers for banking, payments, travel, concierge and lifestyle management. We built HY10 to replace that complexity with a single platform designed around how modern global wealth actually lives."

Unlike traditional private banks or consumer fintechs, HY10 combines unlimited-spend cards, financial services and a dedicated lifestyle manager into one unified experience. Members also receive access to more than 2,000 curated travel, hospitality and luxury partners worldwide through Visa Infinite Private.

"We're proud of the work we've done alongside Visa," said Otar Ramishvili, Co-Founder of HY10. "Together, we're building far more than a premium card. We're creating a financial and lifestyle platform that brings together wealth, access and extraordinary experiences in one seamless membership."

As HY10 expands across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the company believes the future of private banking will be defined not by products, but by personalised, globally connected experiences that adapt to clients' lives.

About HY10

HY10 is the first financial and lifestyle platform built exclusively for ultra- and high-net-worth individuals. Combining unlimited-spend cards, financial services and a dedicated 360° lifestyle concierge into a single integrated experience, HY10 helps globally mobile clients manage every aspect of their financial lives through one trusted relationship. The company is expanding across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, serving a new generation of entrepreneurs, investors and wealth creators.

About Visa Infinite Private

Visa Infinite Private is Visa's premium card proposition, offered by issuers across multiple tiers to serve 'mass' affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth customers. Depending on market needs and issuer strategy, Visa Infinite may be deployed across different premium tiers, including Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714652547/en/

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