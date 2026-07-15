

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLF) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK5.228 billion, or SEK2.60 per share. This compares with SEK5.489 billion, or SEK2.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to SEK13.456 billion from SEK13.761 billion last year.



Svenska Handelsbanken earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK5.228 Bln. vs. SEK5.489 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.60 vs. SEK2.77 last year. -Revenue: SEK13.456 Bln vs. SEK13.761 Bln last year.



*Revenue (Total income)



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