

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta PLC (ANTO.L, ANFGY.PK), a London-based Chilean miner, on Wednesday reported that its gold production remained flat sequentially as the production remained unchanged at both Los Pelambres and Centinela.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company posted gold production of 46.3 koz, compared with 46.5 koz in the first quarter.



Copper output was 142 Kt, less than 143 Kt in the earlier quarter, due to lower output at Antucoya.



Copper production at Antucoya was 17,400 tons, representing an 11% decrease on a quarter-on-quarter basis, due to a lower level of ore throughput and an increase in leach pad inventory.



Molybdenum production stood at 3.1 Kt as against the prior quarter's 3 Kt, reflecting unchanged production in both Los Pelambres and Centinela.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the miner has reaffirmed its copper guidance of 650,000 tons to 700,000 tons.



For fiscal 2025, the Group had reported copper output of 653,700 tons.



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