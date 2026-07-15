Fortaco Group Holdco Oyj: Inside information: Fortaco focuses its strategy on vehicle cabin business and sells steel fabrication and assembly operations to HANZA Group

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc | Inside information | 15 July 2026 at 10:15 am EEST

Fortaco Finland Oy has today signed an agreement to sell steel fabrication and assembly operations in Finland, Estonia and Poland to HANZA Group, a Sweden-based global contract manufacturer.

The divestment sharpens Fortaco's strategic focus and enables it to fully concentrate on and reinforce its vehicle cabin operations as an international cabin company with attractive growth opportunities both in Europe and beyond. With a strong focus on customers, Fortaco is the leading European strategic partner to off-highway equipment OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) worldwide with innovative technology solutions and cabin design and manufacturing.

The purchase price consists of an initial cash payment at closing, based on an enterprise value of EUR 144 million. In addition, an earn-out may be payable based on future revenue growth. The total purchase price cannot exceed EUR 200 million. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and reaching an agreement on terms with certain of Fortaco's financial stakeholders. The transaction is expected to take place in Q4-2026.

Markus Sjöholm, Chairman of Fortaco's Supervisory Board:

"Today marks the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for Fortaco. This transaction creates the prerequisites to build a more focused international vehicle cabin company. The market is evolving rapidly, and we see attractive growth opportunities for strengthening our position as a premium cabin designer and manufacturer in Europe and beyond, both organically and through M&A.

For our steel fabrication and assembly customers, the transaction will offer a broader product portfolio with HANZA's additional offering, as well as new collaboration opportunities. HANZA has recognized the strength of our business, our expertise and our market position, and I am confident that they will support the business's continued success for the benefit of our customers, partners and employees.

Erik Stenfors, CEO, HANZA

"We do not acquire businesses to become bigger, but to become better. Heavy mechanics and complex assembly are areas where we see clear long-term demand, driven by industries requiring regional capacity, high delivery reliability and assembly of larger, more complex systems. This transaction strengthens our capability in Europe and enhances our ability to create simple, local and resilient supply chains."

Strategic rationale and details of the transaction

The transaction includes five Fortaco's factories: assembly operations in Kurikka (Kurikka3 factory) and Sastamala as well as steel fabrication business sites in Narva, Wroclaw and Janow Lubelski. As the previously announced ramp-up of the steel fabrication Business Site Gliwice in Poland is still ongoing, the factory is not included in the transaction and will be developed as a standalone business site.

For Fortaco, the sale of steel fabrication and assembly operations creates the prerequisites to build a more focused international cabin company. Additionally, it strengthens the company's balance sheet. The strengthened financial position offers Fortaco an attractive opportunity to grow and further strengthen its leading position within vehicle cabins both in Europe and beyond. This growth can be achieved both organically and through selected M&A.

About the buyer HANZA Group

HANZA is a European contract manufacturer founded in 2008. The company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. HANZA delivers manufacturing services across six core technologies: electronics, sheet metal mechanics, heavy mechanics, wire harnesses, machining, and assembly services. By bringing technologies together, the company simplifies complex supply chains and provides a one-stop manufacturing solution. HANZA Group has over 30 factories, and approximately 5,000 employees (pro forma, 2025) and pro forma net sales of approximately SEK 10 billion in 2025 (approximately EUR 904 million).

Fortaco's steel fabrication offerings comprise various medium to heavy steel components, like frames and booms, while its assembly solutions cover full vehicle and module assemblies. HANZA is committed to developing the operations further, making it an optimal new home for them. The acquisition will strengthen HANZA's service and product portfolio, and financial profile.

Strategic partnership

The companies aim at building a strategic partnership for the future leveraging the complementary strengths of both organizations and to create value for customers, accelerate innovations, and expand opportunities across existing and new markets.

Key figures of Fortaco's assembly and steel fabrication businesses

Net sales of Fortaco's steel fabrication and assembly operations in the transaction scope were EUR 154 million in 2025 (EUR 153 million in 2024). EBITDA excluding non-recurring items totalled EUR 21.7 million, i.e. 14.1% of net sales (EUR 20.2 million and 13.2% in 2024). The operations employ, including Fortaco and rental workforce, 1,364 people, of which 452 in Estonia, 176 in Finland, and 736 in Poland (end of June 2026).

Key figures of Fortaco's vehicle cabins business

Net sales of Fortaco's vehicle cabins business totalled EUR 191 million in 2025 (EUR 179 million in 2024). In 2025, EBITDA excluding non-recurring items totalled EUR 4.2 million, i.e. 2.2% of net sales (EUR -0.1 million and 0.0% in 2024). The figures exclude the Fortaco Gliwice Business Site in Poland and divested businesses during 2024-2025.

Including Business Site Gliwice in Poland and marine, energy and heavy project businesses in Jászberény, Hungary and Business Site Kalajoki & Sepänkylä, Finland, which have been divested during 2024 as well as the marine and energy business in Business Site Gruza, Serbia, divested in 2025, net sales of the remaining Fortaco totalled EUR 194 million in 2025 (EUR 204 million in 2024). In 2025, EBITDA of the remaining Fortaco, excluding non-recurring items totalled EUR -3.3 million, i.e.

-1.7% of net sales (EUR -1.6 million and -0.8% in 2024).

The vehicle cabins operations employ, including Fortaco and rental workforce, 1,133 people, of which 295 in Austria, 357 in Finland, 341 in France, and 140 in Slovakia (end of June 2026).

The transaction clearly strengthens Fortaco's balance sheet. After the transaction is completed, Fortaco's equity ratio is estimated to be approximately 45% (10.2% in Q1 2026) and net gearing 13% (451.0% in Q1 2026).

Guidance for 2026 withdrawn

Due to the transaction, Fortaco withdraws its previous guidance and will provide updated guidance for 2026 after the completion of the transaction.



Supervisory Board

Further information:

Markus Sjöholm

Chairman of Fortaco's Supervisory Board

+358 40 508 0121

Media contact:

Tuula Kivelä

Director, Brand Communication & Marketing

+358 40 718 7821