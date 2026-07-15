Fortaco Group Holdco Oyj: Fortaco focuses its strategy on vehicle cabin business and sells steel fabrication and assembly operations to HANZA Group

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc | Press release | 15 July 2026

Fortaco Group has today signed an agreement to sell steel fabrication and assembly operations in Estonia, Poland and Finland to HANZA Group, a Sweden-based global contract manufacturer. The divestment sharpens Fortaco's strategic focus and enables it to fully concentrate on and reinforce its vehicle cabin operations.

Fortaco Group is the leading European strategic partner to off-highway equipment OEMs worldwide with innovative technology solutions and cabin design and manufacturing with 2025 net sales of approximately EUR 350 million and 2,300 employees in 9 business sites. Fortaco's steel fabrication and assembly operations are concentrated in 5 business sites in Estonia, Poland and Finland. Steel Fabrication offerings comprise various medium to heavy steel components, like frames and booms while assembly solutions cover full vehicle and module assemblies.

Fortaco's Wroclaw factory has approximately 360 employees, and the Janow Lubelski factory has approximately 350 employees. As the previously announced ramp-up of the steel fabrication Business Site Gliwice in Poland is still ongoing, the factory is not included in the transaction and will be developed as a standalone business site within the Fortaco Group.

About the buyer HANZA Group

HANZA is a leading European contract manufacturer based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. HANZA delivers manufacturing services across six core technologies: electronics, sheet metal mechanics, heavy mechanics, wire harnesses, machining, and assembly services. By bringing technologies together, the company simplifies complex supply chains and provides a one-stop manufacturing solution. HANZA Group has over 30 factories, and approximately 5,000 employees (pro forma, 2025) and pro forma net sales of approximately SEK 10 billion in 2025 (approximately EUR 904 million).

In Poland, HANZA has operations in Prabuty and Brzeg Dolny. In both locations it produces electronics and provides assembly services. The acquisition of Fortaco's steel fabrication operations will strengthen HANZA's service and product portfolio worldwide. HANZA is committed to developing the operations further, making it an optimal new home for them.

Markus Sjöholm, Chairman of Fortaco's Supervisory Board:

"Today marks the beginning of a new, exciting chapter for Fortaco. This transaction creates the prerequisites to build a more focused international vehicle cabin company. The market is evolving rapidly, and we see attractive growth opportunities for strengthening our position as a premium cabin designer and manufacturer in Europe and beyond, both organically and through M&A."

Adam Czerwiec, General Manager, Fortaco Wroclaw:

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Fortaco's Wroclaw and Janow Lubelski factories. HANZA has recognized the strength of our businesses, the expertise of our people and our market position. Fortaco's steel fabrication operations complement HANZA's current offering. Together with HANZA, we will be part of a stronger industrial platform with broader capabilities, supporting long-term success for our employees, customers and partners."

Mariusz Majdanik, General Manager, Fortaco Janow Lubelski:

"For our customers, the transaction will offer a broader product portfolio with HANZA's additional offering, as well as new collaboration opportunities. I am confident that HANZA will support our business's continued success for the benefit of our employees, customers and partners. Our focus now is on ensuring business development, supporting customers, and maintaining a smooth transition for employees and other stakeholders.

The agreement reached by the owners marks an important milestone in the continued development of Business Site Wroclaw and Janow Lubelski. We can all be proud of what we have achieved over the years through dedication, professionalism, and hard work, building a strong reputation as a reliable and trusted industrial partner in the region. This transaction creates new opportunities for growth and strengthens the foundation for the next stage of our development."

Erik Stenfors, CEO, HANZA

"We do not acquire businesses to become bigger, but to become better. Heavy mechanics and complex assembly are areas where we see clear long-term demand, driven by industries requiring regional capacity, high delivery reliability and assembly of larger, more complex systems. This transaction strengthens our capability in Europe and enhances our ability to create simple, local and resilient supply chains."

Strategic partnership

The companies aim at building a strategic partnership for the future, leveraging the complementary strengths of both organizations and to create value for customers, accelerate innovations, and expand opportunities across existing and new markets.

Integration planning will begin after closing of the transaction, which is expected to take place in Q4-2026.



Further information:

Adam Czerwiec

General Manager

Fortaco Wroclaw Steel Fabrications

Tel. +486 606 928 40

Mariusz Majdanik

General Manager

Fortaco Janów Lubelski Steel Fabrications

Tel. +486 033 264 44