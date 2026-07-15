HANZA AB: HANZA continues the Horizon program and strengthens its regional organization

HANZA continues to optimize its industrial platform under the Horizon program. Following the acquisition of five factories specializing in heavy mechanics and complex assembly from Fortaco, HANZA is now further developing its Group organization.

The current Central Europe manufacturing cluster will be divided into two clusters: Cluster Poland and Cluster Czech Republic. The new structure will provide clearer operational management and facilitate the integration of both existing and newly acquired operations.



The Group's manufacturing clusters and gateways will be organized into three geographical regions. Region North will comprise Sweden and Poland. Region Center will comprise Germany, the Czech Republic, and Gateway Israel. Region East will comprise Estonia, Finland, and Gateway Abu Dhabi.

The changes will be implemented gradually throughout 2026 and will affect future financial segment reporting. The current segment structure, "Main Markets" and "Other Markets," will be replaced as of January 1, 2027, by three geographical regions: Region North, Region East, and Region Center.

The Group's R&D offering will be integrated into the regions. As a result, the current third segment, Business Development and Services, will in the future include only business development activities and costs that are not allocated to the manufacturing segments.

Contacts

Erik Stenfors, CEO

+46 70 950 80 70

erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO

+46 707 94 98 78

lars.akerblom@hanza.com

About us

Manufacturing made easy

HANZA makes manufacturing easy by removing complexity from supply chains.

All you need is one

HANZA combines manufacturing clusters with advisory services to create simple, scalable,

and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Always in motion

HANZA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is one of Europe's fastest-growing manufacturing companies.

Founded in 2008, HANZA has grown to approximately 5,000 employees and annual sales of SEK 10 billion.



HANZA's customers

include leading product companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi,

Patria, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com