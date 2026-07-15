Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs EUR 8 million shore power order from leading global shipping company

Cavotec has signed an order valued at approximately EUR 8 million to supply shore power systems for newbuild container ships operated by a leading global shipping company.

The order includes Cavotec's PowerAMPReel shipboard shore power systems together with associated equipment and services. Deliveries are scheduled during 2028-2029.

The systems enable the vessels to connect to shore power while at berth, making a significant contribution to the shipping company's efforts to reduce harmful emissions when the ships are in port.

Cavotec has been supplying shore power systems to this customer for more than a decade. Following this order, more than 350 vessels in the customer's fleet will be equipped with Cavotec shore power systems.

"This order reflects the continued confidence that leading global shipping companies place in our shore power solutions," said David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "We are pleased to support the customer in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions while further strengthening our position in this growing market."

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist

CFO

Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00

Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by over 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.