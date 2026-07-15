HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The optical module and co-packaged optics (CPO) sectors were active in today's market, bringing renewed investor attention to the AI computing infrastructure value chain. Shoucheng Holdings Limited (0697.HK) announced a strategic investment in Shenzhen Shuoguang Precision Technology Co., Ltd., marking its official entry into the high-end precision optical interconnect component sector and extending its robotics and artificial intelligence investment portfolio further upstream into the AI computing infrastructure supply chain.Shuoguang Precision is a leading company specialising in ultrafast laser precision manufacturing for high-end optical interconnect components. Leveraging its independently developed ultra-precision optical manufacturing systems, the company primarily produces high-value-added structured glass components for AI computing and high-speed optical communications. Its products are used in advanced applications including co-packaged optics, all-optical switching and silicon photonics integration.As demand for AI model training and inference continues to grow, data centres are facing increasing pressure in terms of transmission bandwidth and power consumption. Optical interconnect technology is therefore emerging as a key component of next-generation computing infrastructure. As a critical upstream component in the CPO and silicon photonics value chains, structured glass components require extremely high levels of processing precision, manufacturing consistency and production yield.Shuoguang Precision has established industry-leading core processing technologies and mass-production capabilities, helping strengthen China's domestic supply of high-end precision optical interconnect components and reduce reliance on imported products.Following completion of the investment, Shoucheng Holdings will leverage its capital strength, industrial resources and ecosystem synergies to support Shuoguang Precision in developing its production facilities, accelerating large-scale product delivery and advancing commercial adoption.Shoucheng Holdings has previously invested in leading technology companies including Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Galaxea, Noetix Robotics and DEEP Robotics. The investment in Shuoguang Precision marks the Group's formal expansion into the optical technology sector and further strengthens an integrated industrial ecosystem spanning robotics, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and optical interconnect technologies.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.