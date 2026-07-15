

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands (CAG) reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to Conagra Brands of $1.6 billion, or $3.37 per share. This is compared to net income of $256.0 million or $0.53 per share, last year. In the quarter, the company incurred $2.0 billion of non-cash goodwill and brand impairment charges primarily triggered by a sustained decline in the share price and market capitalization. Adjusted net income attributable to Conagra Brands was $228 million, or $0.47 per share, for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $484 million in the quarter.



Reported net sales increased 3.6% to $2.9 billion. The sales growth reflected: a 0.5% increase from the favorable impact of foreign exchange, a 4.6% decrease from the impact of M&A, a 7.7% increase from the impact of the 53rd week, and flat organic net sales.



For fiscal 2027, the company expects: organic net sales decline in a range of 3% to 1% compared to fiscal 2026, adjusted operating margin between 10.0% and 10.5%, and adjusted EPS between $1.40 and $1.50.



The company announced that its Board approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.175 per share of Conagra common stock to be paid on September 2, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 30, 2026. On an annualized basis, the dividend rate for the company's common stock is $0.70 per share.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Conagra Brands shares are down 3.19 percent to $13.67.



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