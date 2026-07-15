Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Expands End-to-End DCBBS Liquid Cooling Portfolio with Rear Door Heat Exchangers for High-Density AI and HPC Infrastructure

- Expanded ten-model portfolio supports cooling chill door capacities from 10kW up to 120kW for systems level to rack-scale AI factories
- Flexible Rear Door Heat Exchangers deliver rapid, low-disruption liquid cooling for both new and legacy data centers
- Integrated DCBBS deliver validated rack-scale infrastructure, intelligent management software, and global deployment services
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