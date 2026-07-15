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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:01
4,540 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3404,60017:09
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 16:42 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sian Hansen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

b)

LEI

5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 2.5p shares

GB00BN455J50

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition for own account

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

385.8963 pence per share

10,312

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,312 ordinary 2.5p shares

385.8963 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

14 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

© 2026 PR Newswire
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