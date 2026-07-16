

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.231 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $1.151 billion, or $0.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $9.475 billion from $8.295 billion last year.



ABB Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.231 Bln. vs. $1.151 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $9.475 Bln vs. $8.295 Bln last year.



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