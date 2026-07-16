

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.484 billion, or $6.04 per share. This compares with $3.406 billion, or $3.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.792 billion or $6.38 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $112.032 billion from $111.616 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.484 Bln. vs. $3.406 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.04 vs. $3.74 last year. -Revenue: $112.032 Bln vs. $111.616 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 19.50 To $ 20.00



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