

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $407 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $562 million or $2.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 31.4% to $3.966 billion from $3.018 billion last year.



Alcoa Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $407 Mln. vs. $164 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $3.966 Bln vs. $3.018 Bln last year.



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