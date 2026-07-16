

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, driven by membership growth, pricing actions and rising advertising revenue.



Second-quarter net income increased to $3.40 billion or $0.80 per share, from $3.13 billion or $0.72 per share a year ago.



Revenue rose 13% to $12.56 billion from $11.08 billion last year, in line with the company's guidance.



Operating income climbed to $4.19 billion from $3.77 billion a year earlier, while operating margin was 33.4%, compared with 34.1% in the prior-year quarter.



By region, revenue increased 10% in the U.S. and Canada, 14% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 21% in Latin America and 16% in Asia-Pacific.



For the third quarter, Netflix expects revenue of $12.86 billion, operating income of $4.27 billion, net income of $3.45 billion and earnings per share of $0.82.



The streaming giant narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to $51.0 billion-$51.4 billion, while reaffirming its operating margin outlook of 31.5%.



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