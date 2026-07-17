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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 19:05
0,250 Euro
+1,75 % +0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2430,25016.07.
0,2400,25216.07.
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 06:30 Uhr
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GAC Group's 30-Millionth Vehicle Rolls Off the Line, Ushering in a New Phase of Global Growth

During the ceremony, GAC's overseas manufacturing bases were linked via live video. Its Thailand plant celebrated the roll-off of its 10,000th vehicle, a new model rolled off the line at the Indonesian plant, and the Austrian plant in Graz officially commenced mass production of the AION UT. The highlight came when the right-hand-drive GAC M8 PHEV - sold overseas as the GN8 - took the stage as the 30-millionth vehicle. Feng Xingya handed the keys to Thai customer Tony Jaa, a globally renowned action star and household name in Thailand. This moment captured not just a number, but the mutual trust and shared journey between GAC and its global users.

The 30 millionth delivery marks a major milestone in GAC's 29-year journey. Behind this number lies the trust of tens of millions of customers, GAC's commitment to quality and safety, its push for electrification and intelligent technology, and a reflection of China's auto industry shift from scale to value.

GAC has long been a pioneer of China's automotive globalization drive, expanding overseas since 2013. In the first half of 2026 alone, GAC exported over 120,000 vehicles, up 132% year-on-year. To date, GAC's global footprint spans 110 countries and regions across five continents, with a network of over 746 sales and service outlets, 7 overseas manufacturing plants, and 9 parts warehouses. Cumulative exports have surpassed 540,000 units, and GAC's global brand influence continues to rise.

To express its gratitude to 30 million customers worldwide, GAC has officially launched the "30 Millionth Vehicle Roll-off • Renewed Gratitude Season" campaign, with preferential offers rolling out across all regions worldwide.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-groups-30-millionth-vehicle-rolls-off-the-line-ushering-in-a-new-phase-of-global-growth-302828265.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.