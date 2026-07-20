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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 09:30
2,120 Euro
+0,95 % +0,020
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0602,10008:57
0,0000,00008:57
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 18 June 2026, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased

Weighted average price paid (p)

Lowest price paid (p)

Highest price paid (p)

13 July 2026

661,693

182.2794

178.7000

183.5000

14 July 2026

682,835

180.3904

178.8000

183.0000

15 July 2026

682,972

179.4878

176.2000

180.7000

16 July 2026

581,084

179.8001

177.8000

180.7000

17 July 2026

381,274

177.0617

175.6000

178.9000

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 18,943,361 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 551,751,654. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 17 July 2026 is 551,751,654. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is attached to this announcement.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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