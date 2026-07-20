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WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 16:23
2,016 Euro
-3,72 % -0,078
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2,0582,15810:29
2,0562,15810:29
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Clarivate Plc: Clarivate RiskMark Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Tool for Lawyers

RiskMark from Clarivate addresses one of the most challenging aspects of trademark practice: evaluating likelihood of confusion, and assessing trademark risk quickly and reliably using evidence-based insights. Launched in 2025, RiskMark combines predictive and generative AI within a single workflow, enabling attorneys to assess similarity risks, identify potential conflicts and generate legally grounded draft arguments in minutes rather than hours.

François Neuville, Senior Vice President, Brand IP, Clarivate, said: "We are honored to receive this recognition for RiskMark. Trademark professionals face increasing complexity as they navigate global trademark landscapes, evolving case law and growing volumes of data. We designed RiskMark to transform trademark risk assessment by combining trusted data, legal expertise and advanced AI into a single workflow. By reducing what can often be hours of manual research to minutes, RiskMark helps legal professionals make faster, more informed decisions and deliver stronger outcomes for their clients."

Built on 172.5 million trademark records across 188 jurisdictions and more than five million court and administrative decisions, RiskMark delivers near-instant, data-driven insights across visual, phonetic, semantic and goods/services dimensions. Its predictive AI surfaces conflicts grounded in legal precedent, while its generative AI produces tailored, principle-based drafts that help attorneys respond with confidence and anticipate potential opposition arguments.

In 2025, RiskMark was named "LegalTech Predictive AI Solution of the Year" by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards, highlighting Clarivate's commitment to delivering innovative AI-powered solutions for legal and intellectual property professionals.

For more information, please visit RiskMark.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

Media contact:
newsroom@clarivate.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-riskmark-wins-2026-codie-award-for-best-ai-tool-for-lawyers-302828548.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.