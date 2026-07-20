

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST, ABBNY) said on Monday that it will supply electrical equipment for an industrial heat project at Adani Cement's plant in Andhra Pradesh, India, under an agreement with Finnish technology firm Coolbrook. The company did not divulge any financial terms of the deal.



Coolbrook has awarded ABB the electrification scope for its first industrial-scale deployment of the RotoDynamic Heater at Adani Cement's Boyareddypalli Integrated Cement Plant.



The project aims to replace fossil fuel combustion in high-temperature cement production with electrified heat. ABB will provide drives, motors, switchgear, transformers and an e-house, integrated with its Ability System 800xA distributed control system.



ABB said the deployment is expected to cut carbon emissions at the plant by about 60,000 tons per year initially, with potential for further reductions. The system will enable use of a higher proportion of renewable or waste-based fuels in place of fossil fuels.



The agreement represents the next phase of a long-term partnership between Coolbrook and ABB that has included research, development and testing.



On the Swiss stock exchange, shares of ABB were gaining 1.19 percent, changing hands at 80.14 Swiss francs.



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