Debuting at EAA AirVenture 2026 in Oshkosh, the world's largest aviation gathering

Pipistrel, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., today introduced the Pipistrel Voyager, a next-generation training aircraft designed to expand capability for flight schools while maintaining the efficiency and simplicity owners and operators expect from Pipistrel. Purpose-built for evolving pilot training requirements, the Voyager is designed to align with anticipated Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) regulations. This positions the aircraft to support broader training missions while improving access to pilot development. The aircraft is expected to enter into service in 2027.

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New Pipistrel Voyager brings next generation training capabilities and access to flight schools (Photo Credit: Pipistrel, a Textron Inc. company and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc.)

The Voyager is making its world debut at the Textron Aviation booth at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Built for modern training demands

Designed specifically for high-frequency instructor-student training with a focus on efficiency and utilization, the Voyager enables flight schools to complement the iconic Cessna Skyhawk, a proven, versatile platform known for its training optimization with a wide range of mission capability. The Voyager's modern, relevant training capabilities include:

Instrument flight rules (IFR) training capability

Intentional spin certification for advanced instruction

Mission flexibility across beginner through advanced phases

Integral ballistic parachute provides additional peace of mind

Accessible entry point, with a 2026 base price of €240,000 Euros

Together, these capabilities allow operators to streamline fleets while expanding training offerings.

"The Voyager is built to be a training workhorse. It gives flight schools the ability to expand capability while maintaining the efficiency, accessibility and reliability Pipistrel is known for," said Chris Crow, vice president, Pipistrel Sales. "It also provides the owner/operator a modern, capable aircraft at an accessible price point."

Efficiency without compromise

Drawing on Pipistrel's experience in high-efficiency aircraft design, the Voyager is expected to deliver:

Rotax 912 ULS engine for proven reliability

1,389 lb maximum takeoff weight supporting expanded mission capability

552 lb useful load for training flexibility

Maximum range of 740 nm including IFR reserves, supporting extended operations

operations Two-seat configuration optimized for flight instruction

These attributes help operators maintain low cost per flight hour while supporting growing training demand.

Advanced avionics, simplified

The Voyager is equipped with the all-new Garmin AXIS flight display avionics, integrating multiple functions into a single system to provide:

Enhanced situational awareness

Simplified pilot interface, including single lever throttle control system

Three-axis autopilot system, including blue (LVL) button and electronic stability and protection, enhancing operational ease and stability and reducing pilot workload for both student pilots and instructors

Haptic stall warning system

The AXIS display provides a centralized interface for aircraft, engine and system information, seamlessly integrating with external GPS, NAV/COMM, and audio systems. Its highly responsive touchscreen display also has physical controls for quick access to key functions. Pilots can maximize situational awareness with full-screen or split-screen options, leveraging a familiar yet modernized user interface.

These capabilities help flight schools deliver effective training while growing cockpit familiarity and consistency across training phases.

Designed with the future in mind

"MOSAIC represents a fundamental shift in how aircraft are developed and brought to market, and the Voyager is leading the way in both these innovations and in access," said Chris Hearne, senior vice president, Engineering, Textron Aviation. "It enables more capable aircraft, faster introduction of new technology and greater flexibility in how aircraft are used across training and operations. Because these standards are performance-based and grounded in proven safety data, they allow innovation to move at a pace that better reflects today's technology while maintaining the high bar the industry expects."

The Pipistrel Voyager is on display at the Textron Aviation booth #78 at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh July 20-25. Watch the product video on YouTube and visit the Media Kit for additional photos and media assets.

About Pipistrel

Headquartered in Ajdovšcina, Slovenia, Pipistrel, an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is focused on electric, hybrid-electric and conventionally powered aircraft solutions. Pipistrel acts with agility to create innovative solutions for a multitude of demographics, including training, commercial and defense. The Velis Electro, the world's first and currently only electric aircraft with full-type certification, and the Alpha Trainer are a foundation for flight schools and pilot training. Pipistrel is transforming aviation by pushing the boundaries of technology to create mobility solutions that positively impact the future of flight.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; and our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Marissa Gardner

+1.316.975.3810

mgardner@txtav.com