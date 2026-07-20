Pipistrel, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., today announced Epic Flight Academy as the launch customer for the Pipistrel Voyager during Textron Aviation's press conference at EAA AirVenture 2026. The company has signed a purchase agreement for up to 50 Voyager aircraft, with an order for 10 initial deliveries beginning in 2027, and options for up to 20 additional aircraft in 2028 and 20 in 2029, supporting the continued expansion of its training fleet and growing demand for pilot training.

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Epic Flight Academy agrees to purchase up to 50 Pipistrel Voyager aircraft, supplementing its fleet of trainers as it supports continued pilot training (Photo Credit: Pipistrel, a Textron Inc. company and an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc.)

Epic Flight Academy is a Florida-based flight training provider offering FAA Part 141 and Part 61 pilot training across multiple U.S. locations. With a flight training fleet of 70 aircraft including Cessna Skyhawks, Epic continues to invest in training platforms that support pilot development.

The Voyager is a next-generation training aircraft designed to support the evolving needs of flight schools and pilot training programs worldwide. It has been purpose-built to align with emerging Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) regulations, expanding both aircraft capability and pilot training opportunities.

"The Pipistrel Voyager is an ideal fit for Epic Flight Academy, building on its established fleet of Cessna Skyhawk aircraft with a platform that further expands training capability and flexibility," said Chris Crow, vice president, Piston Utility aircraft sales. "The Voyager seamlessly supplements the Academy's Cessna piston fleet with an efficient, purpose-built training platform that helps increase capacity, supports consistent progression from basic through advanced training, and maximizes utilization across their core instructor-student missions."

As flight schools look for practical, scalable solutions, the Pipistrel Voyager reflects the company's dedication to developing forward-looking platforms for the next generation of pilots-backed by Textron Aviation's ability to design and deliver the best aviation experience with the industry's most versatile product portfolio.

"At Epic Flight Academy, we evaluate every aircraft through a simple question: Does it make our students safer, our training more effective and our operation more efficient?" said Danny Perna, Epic Flight Academy founder and CEO. "The Pipistrel Voyager checks all three boxes. It complements our Cessna fleet by providing a modern, purpose-built training platform that expands capacity, lowers operating costs, and supports the next generation of professional pilots. We're excited to partner with Pipistrel as the launch customer and help shape the future of flight training."

With a streamlined design and low direct operating costs, the Voyager offers a scalable solution for flight schools seeking to modernize fleets. The aircraft builds on Pipistrel's proven approach to efficient training platforms while introducing enhanced capability and flexibility for a wide range of missions.

About the Pipistrel Voyager

The Pipistrel Voyager is a next-generation training aircraft purpose-built for evolving pilot training requirements. Designed to align with anticipated MOSAIC regulations, the two-seat aircraft expands capability for flight schools while maintaining the efficiency and simplicity operators expect from Pipistrel. The Voyager supports day and night IFR training, intentional spin certification and beginner-to-advanced pilot progression.

Equipped with Garmin AXIS avionics, a three-axis autopilot system and an integral ballistic parachute system, the aircraft provides modern training capability with enhanced situational awareness and an additional layer of safety. With an expected 740-nautical-mile range, a Rotax 912 ULS engine and a purpose-built instructor-student configuration, the Voyager helps flight schools maximize aircraft utilization, support extended training missions and increase training output while maintaining a low operating cost profile.

About Pipistrel

Headquartered in Ajdovšcina, Slovenia, Pipistrel, an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is focused on electric, hybrid-electric and conventionally powered aircraft solutions. Pipistrel acts with agility to create innovative solutions for a multitude of demographics, including training, commercial and defense. The Velis Electro, the world's first and currently only electric aircraft with full-type certification, and the Alpha Trainer are a foundation for flight schools and pilot training. Pipistrel is transforming aviation by pushing the boundaries of technology to create mobility solutions that positively impact the future of flight.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements including, but not limited to the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; and changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Marissa Gardner

+1.316.975.3810

mgardner@txtav.com