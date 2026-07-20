Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Explorations Inc. Completes Acquisition of Mentor AI Corp

All-stock acquisition marks the Company's entry into artificial-intelligence technologies

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (OTCID:BMXI) (the "Company"), an operator of producing gold properties in the Republic of Indonesia, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of U.S.-based Mentor AI Corp in an all-stock transaction, as part of its strategy to expand into artificial-intelligence and data-intelligence technologies. Mentor AI and its AI mentoring platform are now part of the Company.

The acquisition marks the Company's entry into the artificial-intelligence sector, adding a consumer-facing platform in the market for AI-powered personal and professional development to its portfolio alongside its existing resource operations.

Mentor AI is built around a single idea: one platform, with a shared mentoring approach, which has displayed tremendous revenue growth since inception. Rather than a single generic assistant, it combines domain expertise across distinct areas of personal and professional development with a shared mentoring approach - one that becomes increasingly personalized to each user as the relationship develops. The Company intends to introduce the platform's individual mentors and their capabilities in a series of upcoming releases.

Specific terms of the transaction will be discussed in financial supplements which will shortly be made available

through OTC Markets. Investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the Company's disclosures at www.otcmarkets.com under ticker BMXI, and to follow the Company's future filings for further detail.

Brookmount Explorations, Inc. CEO Nils Ollquist said: "Completing this acquisition is an important step in expanding into artificial-intelligence and data-intelligence technologies. Mentor AI gives the Company a differentiated platform in personal and professional development, and we look forward to sharing more about it in the months ahead."

In addition, Brookmount Explorations, Inc. CEO Nils Ollquist said: "During the coming weeks, the Company's current officers and members of the Board of Directors expect to submit their resignations. Subject to the completion of the required corporate approvals and formal appointment process, Mr. Ortega Jaen, President of Mentor AI Corp., and members of his leadership team are expected to be appointed as directors and officers of the Company, marking the next step in BMXI's development."

The Company expects to provide further updates on Mentor AI - including individual mentor launches and platform milestones - in subsequent releases.

About Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

Brookmount Explorations, Inc. is an operator of producing gold properties in the Republic of Indonesia. The Company currently operates two gold-producing properties. For more information, visit brookmountau.com.

About Mentor AI Corp

Mentor AI Corp is a U.S.-based artificial-intelligence company developing a platform of specialized AI mentors for personal and professional development. For more information, visit mentoraicorp.com.

Learn more

Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: brookmountau.com

Mentor AI Corp: mentoraicorp.com

IR Contact: ir@mentoraicorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the Company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the reports and disclosure statements made available by the Company through OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com). Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, completion and integration of the acquisition, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the impact of competitive products and services, and general economic, market, and business conditions.

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-explorations-inc.-bmxi-completes-acquisition-of-mentor-ai-corp-1193342