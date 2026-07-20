

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $452.261 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $401.288 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $3.716 billion from $3.670 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $452.261 Mln. vs. $401.288 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $3.716 Bln vs. $3.670 Bln last year.



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