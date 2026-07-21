

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Covivio (COV.PA) on Monday reported higher recurring earnings for the first half of 2026, while reaffirming its full-year earnings outlook.



Net result for the period was 257.8 million euros, compared to 341.4 million euros last year.



Adjusted EPRA Earnings, or recurring net result, increased 7.3% year over year to 282.4 million euros, or 2.55 euros per share, from 263.2 million euros, or 2.38 euros per share, a year earlier.



Group share revenue declined 2.1% to 349.3 million euros due to portfolio disposals and prior-year one-off items, although revenue rose 2.2% on a like-for-like basis.



During the period, Covivio completed 103,800 square meters of office lettings and renewals, lifting office occupancy to 95.6%.



Looking ahead, Covivio reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and continues to expect adjusted EPRA Earnings per share to grow by around 4% from 2025 levels.



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