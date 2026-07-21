

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss private banking and wealth management group Julius Baer Gruppe AG (JBAXY.PK) on Tuesday reported record earnings for the first half of 2026, driven by all-time high assets under management, higher fee and trading income, and significantly lower credit losses.



Profit before taxes increased to CHF 813.6 million from CHF 370.2 million a year earlier.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted pre-tax profit grew to CHF 813.9 million from CHF 483.8 million.



Operating income rose to CHF 2.276 billion from CHF 1.810 billion last year.



Net profit increased to CHF 672.2 million or CHF 3.27 per share from CHF 295.3 million or CHF 1.44 per share a year ago.



Adjusted net profit was CHF 672.8 million or CHF 3.27 per share, up from CHF 407.8 million or CHF 1.98 per share in the prior-year period.



Net interest income improved to CHF 130.4 million from CHF 72.5 million a year earlier.



Net commission and fee income rose to CHF 1.279 billion from CHF 1.143 billion, and net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) increased to CHF 876.4 million from CHF 807.4 million.



Net credit losses on financial instruments fell sharply to CHF 23.4 million from CHF 129.9 million in the prior-year period.



Assets under management grew by 5% year to date to all-time high of CHF 546.7 billion, supported by positive market performance, favorable currency movements, and net new money inflows of CHF 5.7 billion.



On Monday, Julius Baer shares closed up 0.57% at CHF 73.72 on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



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