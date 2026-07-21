Raytheon UK unveils sovereign, digitally engineered precision weapon Red Kite

Affordable and scalable effector will strengthen RAF stockpile resilience

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Airshow - Raytheon UK, part of RTX's (NYSE: RTX) Raytheon business, today introduced Red Kite, its first sovereign precision weapon fully designed and digitally engineered in the United Kingdom.

Developed with a consortium of British defence partners, Red Kite is an affordable, highly deployable precision weapon that advances the UK's ability to rapidly scale critical stockpiles. Using advanced digital modelling technologies, the effector quickly moved from concept to prototype.

"Red Kite was designed with affordability and adaptability in mind, and marks a significant step forward for UK defence," said James Gray, managing director and chief executive of Raytheon UK. "Working closely with our partners over the past five years, we've combined innovative design, digital engineering and proven technologies to develop a sovereign capability for the RAF faster and more efficiently than ever."

Red Kite uses the existing Stormbreaker airframe and can be integrated across a wide range of air platforms. It builds on Raytheon UK's extensive experience delivering precision weapons, including Paveway IV and adds a cost-effective, high-volume capability that enhances RAF operational flexibility.

"Red Kite is about getting capability to the frontline faster - reducing cost, increasing availability and meeting our customers' needs when it matters most," added Gray. "It represents a clear step toward a more resilient, sovereign UK defence industrial base."

Red Kite will be delivered through a nationwide UK supply chain, bringing together specialist design, engineering and manufacturing expertise from across the country. From systems electronics and software in Harlow to control actuation systems in Glenrothes, the programme will sustain high-skilled jobs, advanced manufacturing and sovereign defence capabilities across England, Scotland and Wales. Raytheon UK estimates that approximately 140 highly skilled jobs will directly support this program.

About Raytheon UK

With over 2,000 employees in the UK, Raytheon UK is a major supplier and systems integrator to the UK Ministry of Defence that designs, develops and manufactures defence and space products. The company is also a leading provider of training transformations services and continues to invest in research and development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country. Raytheon UK is part of RTX's Raytheon business.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contactcorporatepr@rtx.com.

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