Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 09:29
391,90 Euro
-0,23 % -0,90
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
390,20393,0009:48
390,20393,0009:48
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envision Named to S&P Global Tier 1 Cleantech Companies List for the Second Consecutive Year

The S&P Global Tier 1 Cleantech Companies assessment is one of the industry's leading benchmarks for clean energy suppliers. Drawing on comprehensive data across the global energy value chain, it evaluates companies based on six key dimensions, including market leadership, cumulative deployments, market share, manufacturing capability, financial performance and sustainability. The introduction of the Battery Cell category in 2026 reflects the continued evolution of the clean energy industry. Envision's recognition across the three categories demonstrates the strength of its integrated portfolio, spanning renewable generation, energy storage systems and advanced battery technologies.

Envision continues to integrate renewable energy, storage, advanced batteries and AI to build the next generation of energy infrastructure. The company has surpassed 100 GW of cumulative wind installations worldwide and continues to expand internationally. In Australia, the first AI-powered wind turbine prototype at the Nullagine Wind Farm has successfully achieved grid connection, while in North America, Envision has partnered with Cape Breton China Corp to develop a 300 MW wind project with co-located battery storage in Nova Scotia.

The company's energy storage business continues to gain strong momentum globally, with major new projects including Hartmoor in the UK and Elements Green and Juniz in Germany. By the end of 2025, Envision has cumulative 50 GWh BESS deployed, and remained a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Battery Energy Storage Manufacturer for multiple consecutive quarters. Meanwhile, Envision AESC has also expanded its network across Asia, Europe and North America, supplying high-performance battery cells for electric vehicles and energy storage applications. The new Tier 1 Battery Cell designation further reinforces its position as a trusted global battery supplier.

The list underscores Envision's leadership in building the Future Energy System. As AI reshapes the global economy, Envision believes the future will be powered by infinite, intelligent and inexpensive energy. Together with partners worldwide, the company will continue accelerating the technologies and infrastructure that make this future possible.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-named-to-sp-global-tier-1-cleantech-companies-list-for-the-second-consecutive-year-302830485.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.