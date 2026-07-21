

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG.L) on Tuesday announced plans to launch London Stock Exchange 24 (LSE 24), a new 24/5 trading venue designed to support the growing demand for digital, algorithmic and agentic trading.



The new platform will offer near-continuous trading from Monday to Friday, allowing global investors greater flexibility to react to market events, access liquidity across time zones and manage risk outside traditional market hours.



LSE 24 will operate separately from the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, which will continue to maintain its existing trading schedule.



The exchange said the venue will be built on LSEG's existing market infrastructure and is intended to complement current market structures.



The platform is expected to be available for client testing by the end of 2026, with Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) set to become the first asset class available on the venue in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.



The venue intends to draw on elements of central limit order book and request-for-quote functionality to support price transparency and on-demand liquidity, with the flexibility to expand into equities at a later stage.



LSEG shares are currently trading at 8,844 pence, down 1.49%.



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