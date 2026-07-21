Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc signs Odds Feed+ agreement with RETABET Group

Multi-year partnership provides RETABET Group with access to Kambi's library of traded odds through a single API integration

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, has agreed a multi-year partnership with RETABET Group, a leading sports betting operator with an established online and retail presence in the Spanish and Peruvian markets.



Under the terms of the partnership, RETABET will gain access to Kambi's entire library of traded odds through a seamless single API integration into RETABET's proprietary sportsbook platform. Founded in 2002, RETABET is a prominent international sports betting operator with an extensive online and retail presence throughout Spain, as well as a fast-growing omnichannel footprint in Peru.



Delivering actively managed and traded odds to a growing range of partners globally, Odds Feed+ is Kambi's premium odds feed solution. Available in bespoke packages which can be adapted in real time to meet each partner's strategic requirements, these odds are sharpened by the billions of bets and €17 billion global liquidity Kambi processes annually, unlocking unmatched precision and margin performance.



Furthermore, Kambi's growing suite of AI-powered odds enhances pricing accuracy and trading quality, while low-latency delivery powered by official data sources ensures real-time odds and a smoother betting experience.



Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: "We are very pleased to agree this partnership with RETABET and welcome the opportunity to work closely with such an experienced and ambitious team. Our Odds Feed+ product gives operators the flexibility and choice they need to succeed in competitive marketplaces, and this partnership is another indicator of the trust leading operators are placing in Kambi's ability to enhance margins and empower growth."



Igor Extremo, COO at RETABET Group, said: "At RETABET we are always looking for ways to enhance our offering to our players across Spain and Peru. In partnering with Kambi for Odds Feed+ we are gaining access to high-quality pricing across a huge variety of sports, unlocking even greater depth and coverage for our customer base and leveraging Kambi's proven expertise to enhance our platform."

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming companies, operating one of the world's most powerful sports betting networks and delivering high-performance solutions through its Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+ products. Focused on regulated markets, Kambi harnesses the vast data its network generates to drive its proprietary AI-powered pricing, trading and technology capabilities, giving partners a proven competitive edge while empowering operators with the flexibility to create differentiated, compliant and revenue-driving sportsbook offerings. Kambi's global network of more than 70 partners includes Bally's Corporation, BetPlay, Hard Rock Digital, LiveScore Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, supporting their success across some of the world's most competitive regulated markets.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

About RETABET Group

RETABET Group is a technology company specializing in sports betting and casino games, with 20 years of experience. Nearly 600 highly qualified professionals are part of the Group, which serves the markets in which it currently operates: Spain (www.retabet.es), with a state license granted by the DGOJ (Directorate General for Gambling Regulation) and eight different regional licenses, and Peru (www.retabet.pe). Furthermore, thanks to its commitment to technological innovation, RETABET Group is achieving great success with its spin-off, Four9s, dedicated to monitoring and managing database performance.

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Kambi X RETABET