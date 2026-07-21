

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for second quarter of $183.9 million



The company's bottom line came in at $183.9 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $191.3 million, or $1.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $268.6 million or $2.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $1.700 billion from $1.537 billion last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $183.9 Mln. vs. $191.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue: $1.700 Bln vs. $1.537 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.15 To $ 2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.680 B To $ 1.710 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.39 To $ 8.69 Full year revenue guidance: $ 6.710 B To $ 6.780 B



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