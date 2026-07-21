Broker partners can offer access to German equities through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world's largest trading venues

Alpaca, a global leader in agent-first brokerage infrastructure, today announced that its broker partners can now offer trading in German equities through Deutsche Börse Xetra, providing access to one of Europe's largest equity markets.

The launch marks the first phase of Alpaca's broader global equities initiative. In the coming months, Alpaca expects to roll out access to additional major international exchanges, including Hong Kong Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange, Saudi Exchange, Euronext Paris, and Korea Exchange, with additional markets planned.

Germany is the largest economy in Europe and the third largest in the world, behind the United States and China. Through Xetra, Alpaca's broker partners can offer access to hundreds of German equities, including shares in companies such as SAP, Siemens, Allianz, BMW, Deutsche Bank, Adidas, and Bayer, across sectors including technology, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare.

"Investors increasingly expect access beyond U.S. markets," said Yoshi Yokokawa, Co-Founder and CEO of Alpaca. "Germany is a natural starting point for our global equities expansion, with companies that anchor Europe's largest economy and play important roles across industries like technology, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare. By launching German equities through Deutsche Börse Xetra, we're helping our partners offer more globally connected investing experiences through Alpaca's API-first brokerage infrastructure."

"As the leading European exchange for German equities and the market leader in ETFs and ETPs, Deutsche Börse Xetra is thrilled to be the first European exchange in Alpaca's broader global equities initiative, providing its growing global ecosystem with deep liquidity and best execution," said Michael Krogmann, Head of Cash Market Business Development at Deutsche Börse.

German equities are now available to broker partners through Alpaca's platform. Additionally, Alpaca plans to support tokenized German equities by building on the same brokerage infrastructure that supports tokenized equity offerings today.

The launch advances Alpaca's strategy to scale the regulated infrastructure connecting global markets, tokenized assets, and AI-native financial services. Through a single agent-first brokerage infrastructure, Alpaca enables financial institutions, fintechs, digital asset and onchain platforms, and embedded investing providers to build across traditional and onchain markets.

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered, self-clearing broker-dealer providing global agent-first brokerage infrastructure that powers access to traditional and on-chain asset classes. Today, Alpaca supports over 10 million brokerage accounts across hundreds of fintechs and institutions in more than 40 countries, backed by $400 million in funding. For more information, visit alpaca.markets.

AlpacaDB, Inc., the parent company of Alpaca Securities LLC and Alpaca Crypto LLC, provides services and technology, including the brokerage infrastructure API supporting Alpaca's financial services.

Securities brokerage services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC, member FINRASIPC and cryptocurrency services are provided by Alpaca Crypto LLC, a FinCEN-registered MSB (NMLS #2160858)

Investing in global securities involves additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political and economic developments, and differing regulatory standards. Availability of global securities may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to applicable laws and regulations.

Alpaca's Instant Tokenization Network is owned and developed by AlpacaDB, Inc. and Alpaca Crypto LLC. Neither entity is the issuer of, or involved in, the tokenization of any assets.

This is not an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities or cryptocurrencies or open a brokerage account or cryptocurrency account in any jurisdiction where Alpaca respectively, is not registered or licensed, as applicable.

All investments involve risk; for more information, please see our Disclosure Library

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721383313/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lavinia Chirico

press@alpaca.markets