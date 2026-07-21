

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $534 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $472 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $461 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $5.714 billion from $5.510 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $534 Mln. vs. $472 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $5.714 Bln vs. $5.510 Bln last year.



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