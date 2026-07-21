Keo Capital AB: KEO Capital Renews American Express Licensing Agreement in Mexico

KEO Capital AB (publ) ("KEO Capital" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: KEOC) is pleased to announce the renewal of its longstanding strategic partnership with American Express Limited ("AMEX"), reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions in Mexico

The agreement includes the U.S. Dollar and the Mexican Peso as authorized currencies for all commercial Purchasing Cards issued under the program in Mexico, enabling greater flexibility for transactions and international commerce.

"This renewed partnership with American Express reinforces the innovation and the strength of our platform and the trust we have built over the years in Mexico. We are excited to continue growing alongside one of the world's leading financial services brands, and we look forward to continuing to explore new opportunities together," commented Roberto Marchiori, CEO of KEO Capital.

KEO Capital AB remains focused on leveraging this partnership to drive innovation in B2B payments, expand its product offerings, and deliver value to its cardmembers and commercial partners.

"We are proud to strengthen our longstanding partnership with KEO Capital in Mexico. Extending our collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation, advancing B2B payment solutions, and creating new opportunities for businesses across the market", said Mario Luna, Bank Partnerships Vice President of American Express for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

For more information, please contact:

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

Jorge Guevara, Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications Latin America and the Caribbean, American Express, E-mail:jorge.guevara@aexp.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, KEO Capital holds a 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta and has entered into a binding agreement to increase its indirect interest to 40 percent. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.keocapital.com.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.